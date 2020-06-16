

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has opened formal antitrust investigations to assess whether Apple's rules for app developers on the distribution of apps via the App Store violate EU competition rules.



The investigations concern in particular the mandatory use of Apple's own proprietary in-app purchase system and restrictions on the ability of developers to inform iPhone and iPad users of alternative cheaper purchasing possibilities outside of apps.



The investigations also concern the application of these rules to all apps, which compete with Apple's own apps and services in the European Economic Area (EEA).



The investigations follow-up on separate complaints by Spotify and by an e-book/audiobook distributor on the impact of the App Store rules on competition in music streaming and e-books/audiobooks.



The Commission will investigate the possible impact of Apple's App Store practices in particular on competition in music streaming and e-books/audiobooks. These practices may ultimately harm consumers by preventing them from benefiting from greater choice and lower prices.



In parallel, the European Commission has opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Apple's conduct in connection with Apple Pay violates EU competition rules.



