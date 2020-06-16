REA Finance B.V. (RE20) REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2019 16-Jun-2020 / 14:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Report of the management Management herewith presents to the shareholder the audited accounts of REA Finance B.V. (hereinafter "the Company") for the year 2019. General The Company is a private company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and acts as a finance company. The ultimate holding company is R.E.A. Holdings plc (hereinafter "REAH"), London, United Kingdom. The REAH group is principally engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia and in the production of crude palm oil ("CPO") and by-products from fruit harvested from its oil palms. The annual accounts have been prepared in British Pounds ("GBP"). The reason for using GBP instead of euros, is that the majority of the transactions within the Company occur in GBP. However, the 2019 REAH Annual Report sections contain United States dollars ("USD") numbers as that is the reporting currency of the group. Overview of the activities At 1 January 2019 the Company had outstanding GBP30,852,000 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2020 (the "2020 sterling notes"). At 1 January 2019 the Company also had a loan receivable from REAH (the "Loan") of GBP31,327,000 bearing interest at 8.9283 per cent and repayable on 20 August 2020. During the period under review the Company received interest on the Loan from the Company to REAH and paid interest to the noteholders of the 2020 sterling notes. At 31 December 2019 the Company had outstanding GBP30,852,000 2020 sterling notes and the Loan of GBP31,327,000 to REAH bearing interest at 8.9283 per cent. The 2020 sterling notes and the Loan are repayable on 20 August 2020. On 31 March 2020, a general meeting of holders of the sterling notes agreed proposals to extend the repayment date of the sterling notes to 31 August 2025. As consideration for this, the sterling notes will now be repayable at GBP1.04 per GBP1.00 nominal on 31 August 2025 and REAH has issued to noteholders 4,010,760 warrants each such warrant entitling the holder to subscribe, for a period of five years, one new ordinary share in the capital of REAH at a subscription price of GBP1.26 per share. As a consequence the Company has agreed with REAH that the Loan will be repayable on the same date. The terms and conditions have not changed in comparison with the previous version. Results The net asset value of the Company as at 31 December 2019 amounts to GBP1,012,473 (31 December 2018: GBP964,105). The result for 2019 is a profit of GBP48,368 (2018: profit of GBP43,955). Going concern Finance section of the Strategic report In the Finance and Governance sections of the Strategic Report included in the 2019 Annual Report of REAH the directors have made the following statements regarding future viability: "Liquidity and financing adequacy The group reported an operational loss for 2019 of $9.1 million compared with $10.7 million in 2018. In operational terms, performance was satisfactory with crops slightly below budget but nevertheless at acceptable levels. However, for most of the year the group had to contend with a low CPO price. Steps were taken to reduce costs and, whilst these had a limited impact in 2019, the group is aiming for a reduction in 2020 of some $10 million against the level of costs that would have been incurred without the cost saving measures. The last quarter of 2019 saw the beginning of a long awaited recovery in CPO prices and moving into January 2020 the price continued to firm. With vegetable oil consumption exceeding supply and stocks of CPO falling, the group was optimistic that CPO prices would continue at higher levels and that this would enable it to rebuild much needed liquidity. Unfortunately, this was not to be because with the arrival of Covid-19, prices of CPO started to fall away to the extent that the price CIF Rotterdam now stands at $525 per tonne at 5 May 2020 against $860 per tonne at the beginning of January 2020. Crop production in 2020 is slightly ahead of budget. The group's extension planting programme has been deferred and the group is planning to minimise capital expenditure in 2020. At current CPO prices the group would hope to be able to operate at slightly above a cash break even position over the year as a whole, excluding debt repayments and preference dividends. With crops weighted to the July to December period, unit cash costs are normally lower in the second half of each year than in the first half, but average selling prices for the first half of 2020 will benefit from the higher CPO prices prevailing at the start of the year, see page 7 of the Group financial statements. As noted under "Capital structure" above, the group has recently agreed to postpone the repayment date of the sterling notes to 2025 and has also agreed to defer all loan repayments due to the non-controlling shareholder until 2025. The dollar notes are not due to be repaid until 2022. However, the group does have repayments falling due on its indebtedness to Mandiri. The group has had extensive negotiations with Mandiri over the past twelve months with a view to obtaining additional loans sufficient to finance the repayments falling due on its existing Indonesian rupiah borrowings. However, following measures to control the spread of Covid-19 (including the closure of bank offices), the group has been informed that all state banks have ceased new lending. The group is therefore now seeking the agreement of Mandiri to reschedule repayments due on the group's existing loans from Mandiri. The latter has confirmed its willingness to discuss such rescheduling. In order to ensure availability of sufficient mill capacity to meet projected increases in FFB mill throughput, the group is proceeding with completion of the extension of its newest oil mill and the works to enhance the efficiency of the two older mills. Following the sale of PBJ, no further mills will be required for the foreseeable future. This should mean that as cash flows recover, increased cash generation can be used to reduce debt levels. Commencement of quarrying of the andesite stone concession and possible resumption of mining at the Kota Bangun coal concession may provide additional sources of cash through the repayment of loans due to the group. For some time, the group has been hoping to reorganise its local bank borrowings by converting Indonesian rupiah borrowings to dollar borrowings which attract a lower rate of interest than rupiah borrowings. In the event, this has not to-date proved possible which, as it transpires, is fortuitous because in the period since 1 January, the rupiah fell from $1 = Rp13,901 to $1 = Rp16,500, though has since recovered to $1 = Rp15,000. Based on the group's opening balances due to Mandiri equivalent to $126.9 million, at an exchange rate of $1 = Rp15,000, the group's indebtedness to Mandiri will have been reduced by approximately $9 million. Moreover, the dollar equivalent of the rupiah interest cost will have been reduced proportionately. As noted under "Capital structure" above, as at 31 December 2019, the group held cash of $9.5 million but against that had material indebtedness, in the form of bank loans and listed notes. Unless postponed as proposed above, some $19.2 million of bank term indebtedness falls due for repayment during 2020 and a further $40.4 million over the period 2021 and 2022. In June 2022, $27.0 million of dollar notes will become repayable and in August 2025, GBP30.9 million ($40.5 million at current exchange rates) of sterling notes will become repayable at a premium of 4 per cent of par. Provided that CPO prices recover back to the levels prevailing at the start of 2020, the directors believe that the group's cash generation capabilities can be aligned with its cash requirements. However, the group faces serious risks not only in relation to the timing of a recovery in CPO prices, but also in relation to the possible operational impacts of Covid-19 which may restrict estate operations and the group's ability to deliver CPO and CPKO to its buyers although this is not currently an issue. The group's oil palms fruit continuously throughout the year and there is therefore no material seasonality in the funding requirements of the agricultural operations in their ordinary course of business. It is not expected that development of the stone and coal interests will cause any material swings in the group's utilisation of cash for the funding of its routine activities. Going concern (excerpt) However, following the recent Covid-19 pandemic, the CPO price has fallen from $860 per tonne CIF Rotterdam at 1 January 2020 to $540 on 30 April 2020. Further there is the possibility of operational disruption should the existing lockdown in Indonesia be extended in a way that would reduce or halt group production or restrict the group's ability to deliver its production to customers (although it should be noted that the current lockdown in Indonesia explicitly excludes agricultural business). In these circumstances, the group could experience liquidity issues and might require waivers from Mandiri to avoid breaching bank covenants. However, in this downside scenario, the directors expect that Mandiri would be receptive to requests to adjust the terms of its loans to the group to an extent that reflects the fact that the issues to be addressed will have arisen as a result of Covid-19 and will be short term in nature, especially given that Covid-19 should not impact on the group's longer-term prospects once the CPO price returns to pre Covid-19 levels. For these reasons, the directors have concluded that it is appropriate to

