Greensill acquires Omni to significantly increase presence in Latin America

- Deal enables Greensill to target $750 billion working capital finance market across the continent

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greensill, the leading provider of working capital finance for businesses and people globally, has acquired Omni, Latin America's foremost digital lender to SMEs, in a landmark deal that accelerates its global growth strategy.

Greensill research shows that the market for working capital finance in Latin America is worth $750 billion and the addition of Omni's leading-edge technology platform and growing portfolio of products and clients will result in a step-change in Greensill's capabilities in the region.

Omni was founded in 2018 by FinTech pioneers Diego Caicedo and Andrés Abumohor. The company provides digital working capital solutions to SME suppliers of large companies in Chile and Colombia.

In the last three years, Omni has provided $300 million of financial solutions to more than 5,000 clients.

In 2019, Greensill provided $143 billion of finance to more than 8 million customers and suppliers in more than 175 countries. Volumes, year on year, increased by 73% in the first quarter of 2020 as demand continued to rise.

Lex Greensill, founder and CEO of Greensill, said: "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Diego, Andres and their team to Greensill. Latin America is a highly attractive growth market for us and the acquisition of Omni will significantly expand our capabilities in this important region. Together we will ensure that SMEs across Latin America have the fairest access to finance available."

Diego Caicedo, Omni co-founder, said: "We are delighted to be joining Greensill. Both of our companies were founded with similar business philosophies and ambitions, and this transaction will allow Omni to accelerate our growth plans in the Latin American market, while also benefiting from Greensill's expertise and global capabilities.

Greensill research has identified a global addressable market for working capital finance valued at $56.3 trillion. Latin America accounts for some $750 billion of this total. World Bank data shows that SMEs across Latin America account for more than 20 percent of the global unbanked market, which means entrepreneurs and suppliers all over the region struggle to find fair finance.

Together, Greensill and Omni are perfectly positioned to address this inequality, opening opportunity for SMEs to access fairer finance all over Latin America.

The Omni acquisition builds upon Greensill's established Americas team. Chief Country Officer, Americas, Freddy Boom said: "To add such talent, technology and energy to our team is very exciting and means this acquisition will be accretive from day one. In welcoming Omni into the Greensill family we are able to help many more businesses and people across Latin America access the finance they need."

Read more in our latest whitepaper - Fair Finance in Latin America (URL: https://www.greensill.com/whitepapers/fair-finance-in-latin-america/)

About Greensill

Reformers at heart, Greensill challenges the status quo by working to make global finance fairer and levelling the playing field for all businesses and people alike. The company advances cash so the world can put it to work.

Founded in 2011, Greensill is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Frankfurt, Chicago, Miami, Singapore, Bogota, Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Sydney, Warrington and Bundaberg. Greensill provides innovative financing solutions to customers across Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia - injecting more than $143 billion of financing in 2019 to more than 8 million customers and suppliers across more than 175 countries.

About Omni

Omni, Latin America's foremost digital lender to SMEs, has provided more than $300 million of finance to more than 5,000 companies since it was founded in 2018. Its proprietary technology and a deep understanding of supply chains have enabled Omni to develop a risk measurement system that allows it to assess the payment capacity of its clients in minutes, deliver liquidity in less than 24 hours and 100% online.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179866/Greensill_Logo.jpg