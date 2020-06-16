Talesun has announced plans to deploy 1 GW of new heterojunction solar cell production capacity, while rack manufacturer Akcome Technologies revealed plans to annually produce 2 GW of the same tech. Panda Green, meanwhile, has secured the exclusive rights to a 1 GW project featuring PV and photothermal generation. Talesun Solar said on Monday that it plans to raise about RMB1.57 billion ($221.7 million) in a private share offering. The PV module manufacturer and EPC contractor said it will use RMB 1.2 billion to build four new production lines for heterojunction solar cells with a combined capacity ...

