Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2020 / 15:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 265.0217 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2645846 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 70049 EQS News ID: 1071059 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2020 09:42 ET (13:42 GMT)