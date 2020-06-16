Leadership Advisory Firm ghSMART is Named on Forbes List of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2020, Celebrates 25-year Anniversary

CHICAGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ghSMART & Company has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the fourth consecutive year. In 2020, Only 222 firms made this list out of 774,100 firms. That is fewer than 3 out of 10,000 firms, or .03%.

Dr. Geoff Smart, chairman and founder of ghSMART said, "I founded ghSMART 25 years ago on this day, for two main reasons. First, I wanted there to be a firm for wildly talented and good-hearted people to do meaningful work in the area of leadership and management, and to have a life outside of work. Second, I wanted influential leaders who run or own large organizations to use our expertise in human behavior to build valuable and successful organizations."

Randy Street, ghSMART's managing partner, said, "We are pleased and grateful that the ratings from clients and industry peers placed us on the Forbes list once again. It is a testament to the strength of our team and their ability to help leaders hire and develop talented teams with confidence."

In addition to consulting, ghSMART is known for publishing some of the top-selling and most-acclaimed books in the field of leadership. The firm published the New York Times bestseller Who: The A Method for Hiring (Smart & Street), The Wall Street Journal bestseller Power Score: Your Formula for Leadership Success (Smart, Street, and Foster), and the New York Times bestseller The CEO Next Door: The 4 Behaviors That Transform Ordinary People into World-Class Leaders (Botelho & Powell).

Elena Botelho, one of ghSMART's longest-serving partners, commented, "We believe that leadership is the ultimate lever for good in the world. It is exciting to see how far ghSMART has come in the past 25 years, and we are driven to continue to expand our impact globally with leaders of companies large and small, not-for-profits, governments, and non-governmental organizations."

About ghSMART: ghSMART is a leadership advisory firm, founded in 1995. The firm's Credo begins, "We exist to help leaders to amplify their positive impact on the world." Harvard Business School published two case studies on the firm as a pioneer in its industry. In 2020, Vault named ghSMART the #1 best company to work for in its industry, in overall satisfaction. The firm currently has a 4.9/5.0 rating on Glassdoor. For more information about ghSMART, please visit: www.ghsmart.com.

About the Forbes List of America's Best Management Consulting Firms: According to its website, Forbes' list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms is compiled by surveying 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as 1,000 senior executives who worked with such firms over the last four years.

