Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2020 / 15:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.9431 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10600074 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 70055 EQS News ID: 1071073 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2020 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)