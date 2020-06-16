The following information is based on the press release from Kinnevik AB (Kinnevik) published on June 15, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Kinnevik has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM) which will be held no later than during August 2020 approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 7.00 per share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Kinnevik (KINA, KINB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=780821