Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (MATW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2020 / 15:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 360.4991 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25076 CODE: MATW LN ISIN: LU0533034046 ISIN: LU0533034046 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MATW LN Sequence No.: 70083 EQS News ID: 1071129 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2020 09:47 ET (13:47 GMT)