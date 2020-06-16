Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (UHYS LN) Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2020 / 16:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.5306 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 274000 CODE: UHYS LN ISIN: LU2099294493 ISIN: LU2099294493 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYS LN Sequence No.: 70225 EQS News ID: 1071441 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 16, 2020 10:12 ET (14:12 GMT)