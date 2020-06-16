Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2020 / 16:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.366 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 360000 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 70226 EQS News ID: 1071443 End of Announcement EQS News Service

