The Resilience of Tech StocksAnd we're back. It's been a while, dear reader, but we here at Profit Confidential are back up and running again and we're happy to bring you some of the hottest stock picks (including tech stocks) on the market right now.You may be thinking... "Stock picks right now, with the market as tumultuous as it is? Isn't that crazy?"While this may seem intuitive, I'm actually here to point out a number of stocks that have proven time and again to be resilient to economic slowdowns...namely, tech stocks. And, more specifically, tech stocks in huge growth markets.Now, let's get a few things out of the way at the start.By saying these.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...