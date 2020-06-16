Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Jetzt “alles entscheidend” für eine neue und womöglich heftige Turnaround-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RC4M ISIN: SE0002683557 Ticker-Symbol: K90 
Tradegate
15.06.20
20:26 Uhr
23,320 Euro
+0,120
+0,52 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOOMIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOOMIS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,82023,06017:32
22,84023,06017:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LOOMIS
LOOMIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOOMIS AB23,320+0,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.