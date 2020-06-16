As from June 23, 2020, the shares of Loomis AB will be traded under a new short name and ISIN code. Last day of trading with current short name and ISIN code will be June 22, 2020. Order book ID will remain unchanged. Current short name: LOOM B Current ISIN: SE0002683557 New short name: LOOMIS New ISIN code: SE0014504817 Last day of trading with current ISIN and short name: June 22, 2020 First day of trading with new ISIN and short name: June 23, 2020 Unchanged Order book ID: 61536 For further information about this exchange notice please see the press release from Loomis AB, published on June 16, 2020 or contact iss@nasdaq.com or+ 46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq Stockholm AB