BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The Company's NAV increased by 6.9% during the month of May (in Sterling terms).



Global equity markets continued to recover in May as signs of activity restarting and the hopes for antiviral treatments and a vaccine improved equity market sentiment. For reference, the MSCI All Country World Index rose by 4.2%. Elsewhere, tensions between the US and China escalated as markets reacted to China's move to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong. China also dropped its annual gross domestic product (GDP) target and instead adopted a target to keep urban unemployment below 6% and promised monetary policy support of credit growth "significantly higher" than last year.



Against this backdrop, oil prices experienced their best month on record, with Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) indices rising by 88.6% and 78.9%, to end the month at prices of $37/bbl and $35/bbl respectively. The oil price was boosted by anticipation of improved demand after some lockdown measures were eased globally, in conjunction with OPEC cuts being implemented. The US oil and natural gas rig count also slipped to 333 by the end of the month, plummeting from 835 in early March.



Mined commodity prices were up almost across the board as positive economic data from China indicated a recovery in industrial activity. For example, the Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.7 in May, up from 49.4 in April. The copper price rose by 3.7% over the month, whilst the iron ore (62% fe) price rose by 21.3% to $102.5/tonne. The iron ore (62% fe) price was boosted by improving steel demand as well as supply concerns as COVID-19 cases began to rise sharply in Brazil.





All data points in US Dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.



16 June 2020