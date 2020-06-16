The US solar industry's largest trade show goes hybrid, with a virtual and outdoor event at the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 21-22 - and organizers say, no swag, please.From pv magazine USA. North America Smart Energy Week - aka Solar Power International (SPI) - is moving from Anaheim in September to an outdoor site in Las Vegas in October. The announcement has been posted on the trade show's website, along with preliminary information on the reshaping of the event to ensure exhibitor and attendee safety. SPI will be held Oct. 21-22 in the Bronze Lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center, and ...

