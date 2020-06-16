The "Smart Metering in Europe 15th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Metering in Europe is a flagship 280-page report covering AMM in EU28+2. Learn more about the EU energy policies driving the adoption of smart metering and the latest market developments in Europe. Extensive data Excel is included also.

This strategic research report provides you with over 280 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary, and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from the fifteenth edition of the report:

Full coverage of the European market with in-depth market profiles of all countries in EU27+3.

Case studies of smart electricity and gas metering projects by the leading energy groups in Europe.

360-degree overview of next generation PLC, RF and cellular standards for smart grid communications.

Updated profiles of the key players in the metering industry.

New detailed forecast for smart electricity and gas meters in 30 countries until 2025.

Summary of the latest developments in the European energy industry.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the major trends shaping the European smart metering market?

What are the differences between projects in Western Europe and Eastern Europe?

Which European countries are next in line for large-scale rollouts?

What is the current status and outlook for second-wave smart metering rollouts in Europe?

Which new projects use NB-IoT and LTE-M cellular communications?

How is the regulatory environment for smart metering evolving on the national level?

Which are the leading suppliers of smart metering solutions for the European market?

Which countries lead the adoption of smart gas meters?

Who should buy this report?

Smart Metering in Europe in its fifteenth edition is the foremost source of information about the ongoing transformation of the metering sector (electricity and gas). Whether you are a vendor, utility, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Electricity, gas and district heating markets in Europe

1.1 Energy industry players

1.2 Electricity market

1.3 Gas market

1.4 District heating market

2 Smart metering solutions

2.1 Introduction to smart grids

2.2 Smart metering

2.3 Project strategies

2.4 Regulatory issues

3 IoT networks and communications technologies

3.1 IoT network technologies

3.2 PLC technology and standards

3.3 3GPP cellular and LPWA technologies

3.4 RF technology and standards

4 Smart metering industry players

4.1 Meter vendors

4.2 Communications solution providers

4.3 Software solution providers

4.4 System integrators and communications service providers

5 Market profiles

6 Case studies: Smart metering projects in Europe

6.1 Enel

6.2 Enedis

6.3 E.ON Innogy

6.4 Current smart meter projects in four European countries

6.5 Smart gas meter rollouts in France and Italy

6.6 Smart meter communications platforms in Germany and the UK

6.7 Smart metering in Russia CIS and the Balkans

7 Market forecasts and trends

7.1 Market trends

7.2 Smart electricity metering market forecast

7.3 Smart gas metering market forecast

Glossary

Companies Mentioned

A1 Telekom Austria

ADD Grup

AEM

APKAPPA

Aclara

Aidon

Apator

Arkessa

Arqiva

Atlantica Digital

Atos

Avance Metering

CGI

Capgemini

Circutor

Com4

Cuculus

CyanConnode

Devolo

Diehl Metering

E.ON Innogy

EDMI

EFR

EMH Metering

ESB Networks

ESO

Elgama Elektronika

Enedis

Enel

Ferranti

Flonidan

Fluvius

Greenbird Integration Technology

Grlitz

Hager

Hansen Technologies

Hexing Electrical

Honeywell

IBM

Iskraemeco

Itron

Kaifa Technology

Kamstrup

Kisters

LG CNS

Landis+Gyr

Linyang Energy

MeteRSit

NIK

NURI Telecom

Networked Energy Services

Oracle

Ormazabal

Pietro Fiorentini

Power Plus Communications

RIZ

Robotron Datenbank-Software

SAP

Sagemcom

Sanxing Electric

Schneider Electric

Sensus

Siemens

Telecom Italia

Telecontrol STM

Telefnica

Telia Company

Toshiba

Trilliant

Utility Connect

Vodafone

Wasion

Wiener Netze

Xemex

ZIV

ZPA Smart Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijui8d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200616005811/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900