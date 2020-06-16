Akumina, the leading global Employee Experience Platform (EXP) software provider and one of INC Magazine's Top 200 fastest growing companies in North America, announced today that they've been named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research, Inc. in The Forrester Wave: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2020 report

Akumina received the highest scores possible in seven criteria, including Personalization, Integration Interoperability, and Design Tools.

Akumina's inclusion in this evaluation is important especially to large enterprises working to improve employee experience, as it shows the strength and innovation of the organization's technology. Many large enterprise customers like Banner Health, ING, and GlaxoSmithKline have already successfully partnered with Akumina.

"The Forrester Wave report is a well-respected resource for global organizations looking to partner with a software vendor ranked favorably in product quality, overall strategy, industry expertise and proven customer success," says Akumina President and Co-Founder, David Maffei. "We feel being named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave reinforces our belief in the power of our platform and our strategy. It's humbling and exciting to earn such a high honor from a respected independent third party like Forrester."

Customer perspective is also considered an important part of the evaluation, which states, "Reference customers attest to the power of Akumina's design tools, ease of content creation/editing, and ability to personalize communication."

Akumina is laser focused on transforming the employee experience for medium and large enterprises around the globe with north of 4.5 million daily active users and customers using the platform in 80 countries and in over 60 different languages.

"Our intranet has become a unified, personalized platform connecting our employees to tools, information and each other. It empowers employees to take action, find solutions and share knowledge and experiences," says Keith Kratochvil, Enterprise Architect at long-time Akumina customer the Principal Financial Group.

Akumina has also received recognition from organizations like ClearBox Consulting, The Tech Tribune, and CIO Review and has partnered with industry leaders such as Avanade, the leading digital innovator in the Microsoft ecosystem.

"Avanade is extremely excited with Akumina's inclusion and placement in the 2020 Forrester Wave Report for Intranet Platforms. We took a strategic position in Akumina to help our clients to drive adoption and effective use of Digital Workplace tools at enterprise scale and we've seen our enterprise clients achieve strong results pivoting to a Digital-Hub-on-Akumina approach to reduce day-to-day friction in their organizations," said Florin Rotar, Executive, Global Modern Workplace Lead at Avanade Accenture Microsoft Business Group.

To learn more about Akumina, or to download a copy of the Forrester Wave Report on Intranet Platforms, please visit www.akumina.com.

About Akumina

Akumina is the employee experience platform that empowers global enterprises to quickly create personalized digital experiences that help every employee in every role work smarter, not harder. By offering a customizable, brandable and multilingual platform that seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise cloud applications, Akumina delivers a contextual, collaborative, and engaging workplace experience to every user on any device. Akumina's customers include ING, Principal Financial Group, Whole Foods Market, GlaxoSmithKline, Vodafone, the Boston Red Sox and the Department of Defense. To learn more visit www.akumina.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200616005822/en/

Contacts:

Michael Scott

VP of Marketing

Michael.Scott@akumina.com