Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in number
Daily weighted
Platform
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
08/06/2020
FR0010259150
7000
74.6126
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
09/06/2020
FR0010259150
5000
76.0428
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/06/2020
FR0010259150
5000
77.5183
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
11/06/2020
FR0010259150
7000
71.8214
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
12/06/2020
FR0010259150
20000
70.3937
XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
For further information:
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com