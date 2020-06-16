Anzeige
16.06.2020 | 18:08
TEAPR Agency: CEO of 2XL Swagger Brands Robert Tushinsky on the Growing Demand for Niche Spirits

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / As the founder of 2XL Swagger brands, Robert Tushinsky has has made his mark in the spirits industry in a very creative manner; Through two craft aphrodisiac vodka brands: "Pink Kitty Liqueur" (for her) and "Easy Rhino Liqueur" (for him). Both of which are set to become permanent fixtures in the premium spirits landscape.

According to Park Street analysis, the wine and spirits industry has experienced steady growth over the last 10 years. The spirits segment volume has been growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the last 10 years while revenues outpace this growth with a CAGR of 3.3%. The wine segment has been growing steadily at a CAGR of 3.4% over the last 10 years in revenues and a CAGR of 2.2% in volume.

Particularly, the market for specialty or "niche spirits" has exhibited signs of steady growth as younger consumers seek to distinguish themselves as a generation that makes its own choices, and with The Continental Times naming Robert's brands "two of the most sought after in the market" - the tenacious businessman has accomplished what many thought impossible.

The liqueur that Robert has developed is a rare blend of organic extracts and select natural herbs, such as avena sativa, damiana, maca, ashwaganda, epimedium, and muira puama; All mixed with poignant and exotic flavors to create beverages that consumers have referred to as "unique" and "outstandingly smooth".

2XL Swagger has recently launched a large scale crowdfunding campaign aimed at democratizing access to an investment opportunity that will enable lifestyle aficionados, seasoned venture capitalists and early adopters alike to secure a stake in what many analysts agree is poised to become one of the few companies at the forefront of a widespread shift in consumer preferences.

Contact:
Robert Tushinsky
TEA/PR
contact@tea-worldwide.com

SOURCE: TEAPR Agency



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594074/CEO-of-2XL-Swagger-Brands-Robert-Tushinsky-on-the-Growing-Demand-for-Niche-Spirits

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
