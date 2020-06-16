Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Jetzt “alles entscheidend” für eine neue und womöglich heftige Turnaround-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851223 ISIN: FR0000121485 Ticker-Symbol: PPX 
Tradegate
16.06.20
17:27 Uhr
496,45 Euro
+10,35
+2,13 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KERING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
495,10498,1018:52
495,10498,1018:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KERING
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KERING SA496,45+2,13 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.