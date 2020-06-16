Energy Worldnet, Inc.: ENERGY worldnet, Inc. and Wollam Groups, LLC Partner to Deliver Virtual Training Around the World

DECATUR, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / ENERGY worldnet, Inc. (EWN) and Wollam Groups, LLC (WG) are pleased to announce a partnership designed to enhance the efficient delivery of regulatory- and industry-based trainings, bringing high-quality virtual learning opportunities to trainees around the world.

WG and EWN are each respected Accredited Providers through the International Association of Continuing Education and Training (IACET), a global leader in adult education and training standards. Both organizations participated in the development of IACET's recent Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNG) Industry Criteria and were active pilot participants where the IACET-1 and PNG Industry Criteria were evaluated and implemented. The IACET-PNG Advisory Board is chaired by Bryan Wollam, CEO and owner of WG. EWN's Executive VP, Mayra Maese, also serves as a member on this prestigious board.

The groundbreaking EWN-WG partnership announced today will involve the conversion of existing Wollam Groups classroom-based instruction to computer-based training (CBT) in EWN's proprietary E3 Learning Content Management System (LCMS). Digitizing materials for electronic training delivery will entail the conversion of files, creation of electronic assessments, adding multimedia, as well as designing educational activities that will enhance the virtual learner's knowledge, skills, and abilities. Training records will be recorded and housed in EWN's LCMS where employers can monitor, track, and execute reports regarding the workforce readiness of their employees. "The modular-based trainings we'll build for Wollam Groups will have two fundamental goals - to ensure learner engagement, and to safeguard knowledge retention and application," stated Dr. Matt Joiner, EWN's VP of Education.

"This partnership will help our individual and joint clients around the world meet their unique training needs. EWN is one of the most respected CBT providers, offers a state-of-the-art learning content management platform, and provides unique solutions to the industry. Their talented team members are credentialed, certified, and have been heavily vetted. With our joint global footprint, teams of committed educators and instructional designers, technical training credibility, coupled with our accreditation affiliation, we will be offering programs that are simply unmatched," said Bryan Wollam, WG's CEO.

Regarding the partnership, EWN's CEO, Coleman Sterling, stated, "EWN is honored to team up with Wollam Groups." He continued, "this collaboration will be one that positively impacts both organizations for years to come." "This joint venture will allow many trainees around the world to take advantage of Wollam Groups' outstanding training materials, on-demand, delivered by EWN's LCMS. It's a win-win in many respects, and the future is extremely bright," concluded Mayra Maese, Executive VP at EWN.

In 2019, ENERGY worldnet, Inc. celebrated its 25th anniversary of providing training, evaluations, records and compliance management, and consulting services to the energy industry. Headquartered in Decatur, TX, EWN delivers virtual and in-person standards-based compliance trainings that support operator qualification, drug and alcohol, and OSHA. EWN serves thousands of operator and contractor clients throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America.

Wollam Groups, LLC is an advisory firm serving clients around the world, including International, national- and state-owned operators, service providers, drilling contractors, trade organizations, and governmental entities. Headquartered in Houston, TX, and serving training, consulting, and auditing clients around the world, WG specializes in industry standards, specifications, and regulatory requirements that direct industries such as petroleum and natural gas, mining, aerospace, automotive, construction, general industry, information security, and medical devices.

