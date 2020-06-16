SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Partner Xpay Worldwide Corporation in Manila Philippines -Announces Third-Party Certification of Its PCI-Compliant End-to-End Encryption Payment Host Solution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / The solution partnership between SMKG and Xpay creates a complete circle for end-to-end payments in E-commerce, Mobile payments & Brick & Mortar for EMV POS Contact and Contactless payments, both on-line and off-line.

SmartCard marketing Systems Inc (OTC PINK:SMKG) Partner MSP for the Philippines Xpay Worldwide Corporation Pte (www.xpay.world), a technology-driven company specializing in Credit & Debit Card EMV Device certifications and enables card-present payment processing solutions, has announced the third-party certification of its XPayMobile payment solution. The rigorous assessment confirms that use of the XPAY product results in PCI (Payment Card Industry) compliance scope reduction, allowing our partners and clients to more easily meet the stringent data security requirements needed in today's payments landscape.

The expert evaluation was conducted by QRC Assurance And Solutions Private Limited (www.qrcsolutionz.com), an Indian-based authority in cyber security and compliance solutions with clients worldwide. QRC documented its findings in a standard PCI Attestation of Compliance that is now available confidentially to XPAY's clients.

"We developed the foundational XPayMobile platform with a goal building upon it for Digital Transformation expansion to reduce our clients PCI compliance burden, and helping them avoid the consequences that come from a data breach," said Gary Repchuk President at XPAY. "Having a globally recognized company like QRC confirm through hundreds of hours of testing that the XPAY solution delivers on all compliance requirements is extremely rewarding."

XPAY's CTO Garry Gacusan spearheaded the certification initiative, leading a team that provided QRC with the system access and information needed to fully vet the XPay Mobile platform. "Banking partners and Merchants who implement the XPay Mobile solution save significant time, effort, and capital each year as it addresses the payment card industry data security which is a mandatory standard for all banks, processing centers, financial organizations and merchants."

In continually addressing identified access-points for payment card data, PCI DSS compliant businesses such as XPAY seek to achieve effective operations and PCI DSS L1 compliance for preventing payment card fraud and data loss. "All companies that manage payment card data during any process must meet the stringent information security standards of PCI DSS compliance designed to ensure customer security," explained Vamsi Krishna Maramganti Founder & CEO at QRC. "Comprised of 12 practices encompassing transaction processes and data storage treatment, PCI DSS compliance stipulates that businesses adhere to strict data encryption methodologies, network and traffic monitoring services, and defined user access privileges to stored data. XPAY has implemented all the security controls as per the PCI DSS standard in their scoped environment to protect the cardholder data during storage, processing and transmission."

XPAY's industry-leading features secure credit card data in dynamic transaction environments adhering to strict compliance rules. The new Level 1 Certification comes as part of the company's dedication to make global sales for its Payment & Digital Transformation products as simple and as secure as possible. By removing the burden of obtaining PCI compliance, XPAY helps growing companies protect themselves from the reputation and monetary damage that security breaches create.

"Our evaluation covered many areas including validation of the encryption mechanisms from encryption endpoints to the XPAY decryption environment, cryptographic key management principles and implementation of payload encryption and decryption," said Mr. Maramganti at QRC. "XPay Mobile exceeded the required standards in all areas."

XPAY serves clients in a wide range of industries, including Banking, Finance, Tele-medicine, Catering and Transportation. These organizations leverage the company's advanced payments technology and the Digital Transformation platforms licensed from Smartcard Marketing Systems to streamline operations, fill Digital transitions gaps, complete payment acceptance and provide a seamless eco-system experience for their customers.

"There are few, if any, other systems like the combination that XPAY and SMKG's family of platforms in the market today. By adding PCI testing and certification by QRC, our stakeholders throughout our digital transition and payments ecosystem can rest easy when our solutions are deployed for their bespoke needs in any industry and sensitive data is localized. "added Massimo Barone CEO at SMKG"

ABOUT XPAY WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

XPAY. Worldwide Corporation is a Philippines based, and globally deployed boutique technology solutions provider that delivers the newest Digital Transition and Financial technologies available today. Our payment, loyalty and operational platforms assist in accelerating our clients Digital Transformation and Payment initiatives with flexible commercial arrangements that fit most companies or government agencies business model.

ABOUT QRC

QRC Assurance And Solutions Pvt Ltd provides multiple Quality, Risk, and Compliance services and have completed over 1000+ assessments with 100 + clients in 10 + countries with the help of our 150 + man-years of experience. QRC are continuously working towards providing the latest security intelligence, understanding of the latest compliance requirements, IT security and information assurance to our clients. At QRC, we believe there is always a better way to secure your business. Visit us at https://www.qrcsolutionz.com/ to discover a more valuable, less troublesome way to achieve compliance where trust of client is earned and we are passionate about it.

ABOUT SMARTCARD MARKETING SYSTEMS INC OTC:SMKG

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC PINK:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital ID-EKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, and ride booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com

We seek safe harbor

Contact info:

Massimo Barone CEO

mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com or news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

1-844-843-7296

SOURCE: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594096/SmartCard-Marketing-Systems-Inc-OTCSMKG-Partner-Xpay-Worldwide-Corporation-in-Manila-Philippines-Announces-Third-Party-Certification-of-Its-PCI-Compliant-End-to-End-Encryption-Payment-Host-Solution