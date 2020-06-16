

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a substantial rebound over the course of the previous session, stocks saw further upside during trading on Tuesday. With the upward move, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed back within striking distance of last week's record high.



The major averages finished the session firmly positive but off their best levels of the day. The Dow vaulted 526.82 points or 2 percent to 26,289.98, the Nasdaq jumped 160.84 points or 1.8 percent to 9,895.87 and the S&P 500 surged up 58.15 points or 1.9 percent to 3,124.74.



The continued strength on Wall Street came following the release of a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales rebounded by much more than anticipated in the month of May, as stores began to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.



The Commerce Department said retail sales skyrocketed by 17.7 percent in May after plunging by a revised 14.7 percent in April.



Economists had expected retail sales to spike by 8.0 percent compared to the 16.4 percent nosedive originally reported for the previous month.



The record increase in retail sales was partly due to a substantial rebound in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, which soared by 44.1 percent in May after tumbling by 12.3 percent in April.



Excluding the rebound in auto sales, however, retail sales still surged up by 12.4 percent in May after plummeting by 15.2 percent in April. Ex-auto sales were expected to jump by 5.5 percent.



Sales by clothing and accessories stores showed a particularly sharp increase, catapulting by 188.0 percent in May following a 63.4 percent nosedive in the previous month.



Core retail sales, which exclude automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, also surged up by 11.0 percent in May after plunging by 12.4 percent in April.



On the heels of the much better than expected jobs report released earlier this month, the data reinforced optimism about a quick economic recovery.



Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to report from Bloomberg indicating the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.



People familiar with the plan told Bloomberg a preliminary version would reserve most of the money for traditional infrastructure work, like roads and bridges, but would also set aside funds for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband.



Bloomberg noted President Donald Trump is scheduled to discuss rural broadband access at a White House event on Thursday.



The people familiar with the plan told Bloomberg the administration sees an existing infrastructure funding law that is up for renewal by September 30 as a possible vehicle for the broader package.



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the Federal Reserve showing U.S. industrial production increased by much less than expected in the month of May.



The Fed said industrial production jumped by 1.4 percent in May after plummeting by a downwardly revised 12.5 percent in April.



Economists had expected industrial production to surge up by 2.9 percent compared to the 11.2 percent plunge originally reported for the previous month.



During congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged recent signs of improvement in the economy but cautioned that 'significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery.'



Sector News



Networking stocks moved sharply higher amid the indications the Trump administration's infrastructure plan will include spending on 5G wireless and rural broadband, driving the NYSE Arca Networking Index up by 3.7 percent.



The report about the infrastructure plan also contributed to substantial strength among steel stocks, as reflected by the 3.5 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.



Oil stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, moving higher along with the price of crude oil. With crude for July delivery jumping $1.26 to $38.38 a barrel, the NYSE Arca Oil Index surged up by 3.2 percent.



Housing, pharmaceutical, and computer hardware stocks also moved significantly higher, reflecting broad based buying interest on Wall Street.



Meanwhile, gold stocks were among the few groups to buck the uptrend, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index slumping by 2.8 percent. The weakness in the sector came despite an increase by the price of gold.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved significantly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index soared by 4.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 2.4 percent.



The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index spiked by 3.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 2.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries moved notably lower after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 5.4 basis points to 0.756 percent.



Looking Ahead



A report on new residential construction may attract some attention on Wednesday, while traders are also likely to keep an eye on Powell's second day of congressional testimony.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de