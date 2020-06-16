Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Jetzt “alles entscheidend” für eine neue und womöglich heftige Turnaround-Rallye!?
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 
Fitch Ratings affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' and changed Outlook to Stable

London, June 16, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on June 15, 2020, Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' and changed the Outlook from Positive to Stable.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20200616_PR_CNH_Industrial_ Fitch_Ratings (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4893f3a4-1257-499c-8031-d1c2d5fc501b)
