Fitch Ratings affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' and changed Outlook to Stable

London, June 16, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on June 15, 2020, Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' and changed the Outlook from Positive to Stable.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

