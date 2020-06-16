Fitch Ratings affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' and changed Outlook to Stable

London, June 16, 2020
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on June 15, 2020, Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") affirmed CNH Industrial N.V.'s and CNH Industrial Capital LLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' and changed the Outlook from Positive to Stable.
