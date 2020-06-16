Excel Eyecare: New Eye Care Center Opens Their Doors In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / Charlotte, NC-based Excel Eyecare OD PA is pleased to announce that they recently opened a new practice at 14154 Steele Creek Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28273. Their patients may expect the practice to offer a wide range of optometry services, including Vision Therapy, Dry Eye, Corneal Refractive Therapy/CRT, specialized contact lens fitting, and so on.

As Dr. Angela Bergin of Excel Eyecare OD PA observes, "Our eyes play a crucial role in our daily lives but many of us tend to take them for granted. There is more to eye care than having 20/20 vision or a good pair of spectacles. If you are experiencing any issue with your eyes or eyesight, our Charlotte practice is capable of providing you a personalized approach that can promptly address various kinds of eye problems."

As noted on the center's website, one of the many services that they offer is vision therapy. This service is usually meant for children who are having issues with reading or performing in school but is also a huge help to adults that have experienced traumatic brain injuries. Dr. Bergin says that even if a given individual has 20/20 vision, the actual visual processing happens in the brain with their eyes serving as the channels. Therefore the practice prefers to focus on the entire visual processing system, from eye teaming and focusing skills to visual processing that occurs in the brain.

Excel Eyecare OD PA is also an advanced eye dry clinic. Bergin adds that feeling sandy, gritty, uncomfortable eyes all day long is commonplace especially now with long hours of computer use, (not as much blinking, so glands in the eyelid to secrete oil for our tears get blocked). In fact, as noted on the company's website at https://www.exceleyecarenc.com, approximately 16 million people in the United States alone have been diagnosed with dry eye syndrome. People with certain health issues are also more prone to having dry eyes, and the same is true the older they get.

However, despite being a common issue, Dr. Bergin asserts that it can be helped tremendously with the right technology. Excel Eyecare OD PA has the modern technology required to accurately image the glands inside the eyelid (that if blocked or die-off will cause dry eye syndrome). The device in question is called a keratograph, and it takes the image of the affected glands in detail (actual imaging is called meibography, taking a picture of the meibomian glands). The clinic also has a second, larger piece of tech called the Lipiflow. LipiFlow treatment addresses the dry eye condition through the application of heat and eyelid massage, clearing blockages, and getting one's eyes functioning properly again.

One of the other many services that they offer is Corneal Refractive Therapy/CRT, also known as Ortho-K Therapy. The Ortho-K is a non-surgical, reversible option that is used to treat nearsightedness. Dr. Bergin explains that Ortho-K utilizes hard contact lenses that patients can sleep in, like an overnight retainer for the eyes. Children who do sports are often considered prime candidates for this therapy.

Dr. Bergin adds, "My team aims to provide you with one-on-one attention, and they maintain a full commitment to safeguarding your eye health in a modern and comfortable environment. We are dedicated to giving you the best means to improve your eye health, and we want to keep you and your family coming back to see us for all of your eye care needs. For directions to our office, questions about our services, or to stay up to date with the latest eye therapies and procedures, please visit our website.

Dr. Angela Bergin is a licensed optometrist who has been practicing for nearly 20 years. She works hard to stay current on the latest advances in eye health and vision care, and she regularly attends continuing education seminars and advanced training courses. Excel Eyecare asserts that it is due to Dr. Bergin's dedication to furthering her education that their Charlotte patients receive the most modern and progressive vision care available.

Those interested may find more information on the eye center's website. Dr. Bergin also invites the general public to visit their new practice in Charlotte at their earliest convenience to ensure their eyes are in good condition. Furthermore, interested parties may connect with Excel Eyecare OD PA on Facebook and other social media platforms to stay abreast of their latest news and important announcements.

