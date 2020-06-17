Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.06.2020
Jetzt “alles entscheidend” für eine neue und womöglich heftige Turnaround-Rallye!?
WKN: A2P12K ISIN: CA45690A1075 
ACCESSWIRE
17.06.2020
Infinite Ore Corp. Closes Fredart Option

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI" or the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) announces that the option to purchase the Fredart property located in the Red Lake mining district has now closed. The NI 43-101 prepared on the Fredart property by the Company can be seen at www.infiniteore.com.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore Corp. is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects globally. Our current focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation Mineral Belt near Red Lake, Ontario, and the Jackpot Lithium property located near Nipigon, Ontario. Infinite also continues to evaluate suitable prospects that fit the mandate of the company. Please visit our website located at www.infiniteore.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"
Mike England, President and Director
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Infinite Ore Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594137/Infinite-Ore-Corp-Closes-Fredart-Option

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
