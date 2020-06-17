

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Wednesday scheduled to release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to drop 4.5 percent on year after falling 7.2 percent in April. Exports are called lower by an annual 17.9 percent after sinking 21.9 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 970.8 billion yen following the 930 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide Q1 current account data; in the previous three months, the current account deficit was NZ$2.657 billion, while the capital account deficit was NZ$2 million and the financial account surplus was NZ$1.067 billion.



Australia will see May results for new home sales and for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank. In April, home sales fell 1.1 percent on month, while the index dipped 1.5 percent on month.



Singapore will release May numbers for non-oil exports and trade balance. Exports are expected to fall 8.5 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year after losing 5.8 percent on month and gaining 9.7 percent on year in April - when the trade surplus was $2.63 billion.



