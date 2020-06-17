

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Cosentyx or secukinumab for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis or nr-axSpA. The approval confirmed Cosentyx efficacy in addressing the axial spondyloarthritis or axSpA disease spectrum.



nr-axSpA is part of the axSpA spectrum, which is characterized by inflammatory arthritis of the spine associated with chronic inflammatory back pain. The axSpA disease spectrum also includes ankylosing spondylitis or AS, in which joint damage is visible on x-ray, and nr-axSpA, in which joint damage is generally not visible on x-ray. The physical limitations of axSpA can affect activities of daily living as well as leisure activities causing limitations for patients.



In April 2020, Novartis received European Medicines Agency approval of Cosentyx for the treatment of nr-axSpA15.



