MediaZest Plc - New Business Wins

MediaZest Plc - New Business Wins

PR Newswire

London, June 16

17 June 2020

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

New Business Wins

Following the Company's announcement of 8 June 2020, the Board is pleased to confirm that MediaZest has been awarded two new projects, one from an existing client and one from a new client (the "Projects").

The Projects, which are in the Corporate and Retail sectors respectively, will generate revenue of £125,000 for the Group at a minimum, with additional revenue expected from each. Completion of both Projects is anticipated in August 2020.

The Board continues to receive new client briefs as companies emerge from the lockdown and will provide shareholders with further updates regarding new business opportunities for MediaZest as appropriate.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Soltan Tagiev
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com

