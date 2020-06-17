A German research team has developed a new photovoltaic-electrochemical device for alkaline water electrolysis. The prototype has an initial solar-to-hydrogen efficiency of approximately 7.7%.Researchers at Germany's Jülich Institute for Energy and Climate Research (IEK-5) have created a photovoltaic-electrochemical (PV-EC) water-splitting device powered by solar energy. The integrated PV-EC device with an active area of 0.5 cm2 was developed with solar panels based on triple-junction thin-film silicon solar cells with an efficiency rating of 10.8% and an electro-deposited bifunctional nickel ...

