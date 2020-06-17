Suominen Corporation: Suominen revises upwards its financial outlook for 2020

Suominen Corporation Inside information on June 17, 2020 at 9.00 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen revises upwards its outlook for 2020.

New outlook for year 2020:

Suominen expects that in 2020 its comparable operating profit will improve significantly from 2019. In 2019, Suominen's operating profit amounted to EUR 8.1 million. In financial years 2020 and 2019 Suominen had no items affecting the comparability of the operating profit.

Previous outlook for year 2020 on April 23, 2020:

Suominen expects that in 2020 its comparable operating profit will improve clearly from 2019. However, it should be noted that the result estimate for the second half of the year is uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Suominen's operating profit amounted to EUR 8.1 million. In financial years 2020 and 2019 Suominen had no items affecting the comparability of the operating profit.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information: Petri Helsky, President and CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3080

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi