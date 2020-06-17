Anzeige
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Grant of Options

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE ACCESSWIRE / June, 17, 2020 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines announces that options over a total of 1,401,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital Company have been granted to employees under the 2014 Midatech Pharma plc Enterprise Management Incentive Scheme ("Options").

Of these Options, 500,000 in aggregate have been granted to two executives designated as PDMRs; Stephen Stamp, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and director of the Company and Steve Damment, Executive Vice President of R&D resulting in them having the following interests in the Company:

Director

Award of Options

Resulting interest in options

Current shareholding in the Company

Stephen Stamp - Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer

300,000

350,000

50,000

Steve Damment - Executive Vice President, R&D

200,000

222,890

2,000


The Options have an exercise price of 20.2 pence per share. The Options will vest 25% upon the one year anniversary of grant, with the remainder vesting in 12 equal tranches quarterly over the following three years. Once vested, the options will be exercisable until 16 June 2030.

The Options granted represent 3.6 per cent. of the issued share capital.

In addition to the Options, in order to incentivise and retain certain employees during the ongoing Strategic Review, the Remuneration Committee has agreed that a cash bonus would become payable upon the successful sale of the Company or a sale of all or substantially all the assets of Midatech, or upon the solvent winding up of the Company, based on the value of such exit event.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Stephen Stamp

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Midatech Pharma plc

b)

LEI

549300GKR2G40H3QFY57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Midatech Pharma plc

Identification code

GB00BKT14T00

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options over Ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.2 p

300,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

As above

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

17 June 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market transaction

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Steve Damment

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President, R&D

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Midatech Pharma plc

b)

LEI

549300GKR2G40H3QFY57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Midatech Pharma plc

Identification code

GB00BKT14T00

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options over Ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.2 p

200,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

As above

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

17 June 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market transaction


For more information, please contact:

Midatech Pharma PLC

Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO

Tel: +44 (0)1235 888300

www.midatechpharma.com

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl (Corporate Finance)

James Stearns (Corporate Broking)

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker)

Andrew Thacker (Corporate Broking)

Tel: +44(0)20 3657 0050

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and UK Investor Relations)

Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring

Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630

Email: midatech@investor-focus.co.uk

Edison Group (US Investor Relations)

Joseph Green/ Laine Yonker

Tel: (646) 653-7030/ 7035

jgreen@edisongroup.com/ lyonker@edisongroup.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Midatech Pharma PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594141/Midatech-Pharma-PLC-Announces-Grant-of-Options

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
