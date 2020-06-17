Global COVID 19 Campaign: Ensuring a Safe Restart with TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland provides a wide range of services to help overcome the global corona pandemic / Audits by experienced teams, tests in accredited laboratories / Inspections based on established regulations / Information at https://www.tuv.com/landingpage/en/restart-safely/

COLOGNE, Germany, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billions of different face masks are currently being produced worldwide at breakneck speed - but unfortunately, to varying degrees of quality and safety. More and more companies and facilities are reopening or returning to on-site operations. Is operation really safe, however? Are all legal requirements for health protection for customers and employees implemented? These are just two examples of the many challenges that civil societies around the world face every day and are working hard to meet them. "We receive a steady stream of enquiries in a matter of minutes from large commercial enterprises, globally operating trading companies, representatives of authorities and politics, but also from small and medium-sized businesses and private individuals," explains Ralf Scheller, Member of the Executive Board of TUV Rheinland and responsible for the Group's operating units worldwide. "Are the protective materials you buy really safe? How to implement the hygiene rules and distance requirements in my work processes? Where will my company be heading once the pandemic is over? Back to a new normal? For these and many other questions, we at TUV Rheinland offer sustainable solutions or develop them in partnership with our customers."

Audits by experienced teams, tests in accredited laboratories

To be able to offer COVID-19 services even more efficiently, quickly and tailored to individual needs, TUV Rheinland has now launched a global campaign. "We have compiled the most important services and support to overcome the Corona pandemic in a clear and concise manner on the Internet. From on-site occupational health and safety audits to special tests of protective materials in our global laboratory network right through to web-based training and education offerings," says Ralf Scheller. TUV Rheinland's teams of experts not only provide support with detailed analyses and solution recommendations, but also get down to work themselves. "Our specialists in occupational medicine help in particular small companies that do not have the resources for this themselves to keep their employees healthy. Moreover, our experts in personal protective equipment are increasingly being called on to carry out veritable emergency operations on site in the manufacturing countries. In such cases, they not only test the products, but also check technical documentation or monitor the transport of the goods from the manufacturer to the customer."

Inspections based on established regulations

TUV Rheinland carries out product tests, audits, analyses and interviews based on national and international standards and laws as well as its own or customer-specific test specifications. The results and solutions generated neutrally and independently in this way are included in comprehensive documentation. This documentation can be used, for example, to restart or further optimize operations and to deliver safe and high-quality products for end consumers or medical applications in the respective target markets.

All information on the comprehensive range of services, the content of the global campaign "Safe restart with TUV Rheinland. Your partner during COVID-19 Pandemic" and the respective national contact persons can be found at https://www.tuv.com/landingpage/en/restart-safely/

TUV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. Founded almost 150 years ago, the company is one of the world's leading testing service providers with more than 20,000 employees and annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TUV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com