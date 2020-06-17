Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.06.2020
Jetzt “alles entscheidend” für eine neue und womöglich heftige Turnaround-Rallye!?
WKN: 928193 ISIN: US09247X1019 Ticker-Symbol: BLQA 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2020 | 08:41
Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
June 10, 20203.00%0.23%3.23%
June 12, 20202.99%0.23%3.22%

The latest notification, dated June 15, 2020, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: June 12, 2020
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/transparency-declarations/all-transparency-declarations

Transparency notifications are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Attachments

  • Solvay_2020-06-10_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06bb4439-0185-4cc3-8c18-7cf0183fa749)
  • Solvay_2020-06-12_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c27c15b6-88fe-4cbd-8010-b8bcdf7b81ef)
  • 20200617_transparency declaration Blackrock (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d7ac359e-89f2-4311-9261-6bf9571e4339)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
