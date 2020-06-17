The firm is now using compareDocs and cleanDocs for efficient and reliable document review and security

DocsCorp, a leading provider of enterprise productivity solutions, today announced that Fladgate LLP, a UK Top 100 firm, switched to its document comparison and metadata cleaning applications. Both applications are used firmwide by staff working remotely. compareDocs delivers accurate comparison of complex legal documents across all file types. And cleanDocs minimizes the risk of a data breach by cleaning shared documents and email attachments of sensitive information.

Chris Stedman, Head of Information Technology at Fladgate, said, "Working with DocsCorp helped the firm achieve complete policy-based security in every email sent by staff.

"We knew DocsCorp applications were easy to use and simple to deploy, which turned out to be critical when our firm had to suddenly start working remotely. It only took around six weeks to complete our transition to compareDocs and cleanDocs. We were happy with how closely their teams worked with us to ensure the project went smoothly. It meant our staff had access to accurate easy to use document comparison and reliable metadata cleaning the first work they were working from home."

Samantha Jefferies, DocsCorp VP of Sales EMEA, said, "This is an unprecedented time for every industry. We are focussed on helping firms like Fladgate continue to provide essential services to their clients. The best way we can do this is to support them with technology that helps users do their jobs efficiently and accurately."

About DocsCorp

DocsCorp designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document comparison. DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and beyond. Find out more at docscorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Blog.

About Fladgate LLP

Fladgate is a growing international-leaning law firm based in the Holborn area of London. It serves a wide range of corporate, institutional and private clients. Fladgate offers advanced legal expertise across all major legal specialisms including for property, corporate and litigation and many of our lawyers are recognized leaders in their field.

