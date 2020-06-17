Norway's Statkraft is building a 2 MW floating PV array, first announced a year and a half ago, at its 72 MW hydropower plant in Albania's Elbasan region. Norwegian floating PV specialist Ocean Sun has agreed to supply tech for the €2 million plant.Norway's Statkraft has started working on a 2 MW floating PV project, first announced in January 2019, at the Banja hydropower reservoir in Albania. It is developing the €2 million plant in partnership with Norwegian floating PV specialist Ocean Sun. The project is being built at a reservoir linked to its Banja HPP 72 MW hydropower plant. "Now that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...