With effect from June 18, 2020, the subscription rights in Zaplox AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 30, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ZAPLOX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014504601 Order book ID: 198570 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 18, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Zaplox AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ZAPLOX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014504619 Order book ID: 198571 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB