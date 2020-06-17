The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic 10 index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. As a result of the current review, there is no change in the existing index composition. OMX Baltic 10 constituents after the review effective as of July 1, 2020: AS LHV Group Tallink Grupp Merko Ehitus Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Olainfarm Tallinna Sadam Siauliu Bankas Tallinna Vesi Silvano Fashion Group Telia Lietuva Please note that the 15 percent capping will be based on the closing prices of June 30, 2020. For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Services Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at indexservices@nasdaq.com or Simona Backiene +370 5 253 1459, simona.backiene@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.