The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. As a result of the current review, Coop Pank AS (CPA1T) will be added to the index and PRFoods (PRF1T) and Vilkyskiu Pienine AB (VLP1L) will be removed from the index. OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of July 1, 2020: Apranga Merko Ehitus Silvano Fashion Group AUGA group Nordecon Tallink Grupp Coop Pank Novaturas Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Grigeo Olainfarm Tallinna Sadam Harju Elekter Pieno Zvaigzdes Tallinna Vesi LHV Group SAF Tehnika Telia Lietuva Linas Agro Group Siauliu Bankas For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Services Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at indexservices@nasdaq.com or Simona Backiene +370 5 253 1459, simona.backiene@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.