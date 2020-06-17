

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue Plc (DLAR.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 36.1 million pounds for the year ended 28 March 2020 compared to 25.5 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 33.0 pence compared to 18.8 pence. The Group noted that the higher earnings was due mainly to a gain on the sale of International Identity Solutions, and a credit relating to the change in revaluation rates for certain UK defined benefit pension deferred scheme members, for the period. Fiscal year adjusted operating profit was 23.7 million pounds, compared to 60.1 million pounds, previous year. The Group said the decline in adjusted operating profit resulted from a loss in currency, driven by the decline in currency volumes and margin. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 12.1 pence compared to 42.9 pence.



Fiscal year IFRS revenue reduced by 17.4% to 466.8 million pounds. Adjusted revenue was 426.7 million pounds, a decrease of 17.4%, driven by the decline in currency, which more than offset the significant increase in Authentication volumes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

