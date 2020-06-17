EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 17, 2020 SHARES FINNAIR OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 1,279,265,150 new shares (FIA1SN0120) of the share issue of Finnair Oyj will be traded as new shares as of June 18, 2020. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: FIA1SN0120 ISIN code: FI4000440128 Orderbook id: 198104 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: June 18, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260