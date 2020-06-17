Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Palace Capital presenting at virtual Investor Forum on 9th July 2020 17-Jun-2020 / 09:27 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Palace Capital presenting at virtual Investor Forum on 9th July 2020 We are delighted to announce that Palace Capital will be presenting at our next Investor Forum on Thursday 9th July. The Investor Forum connects investors with companies looking for capital. Each company will present for 10-15 minutes, followed by an opportunity for Q&A. Palace Capital plc (PCA) is a property investment company with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The company has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London. The company aims to maximise shareholder value through enhancing income returns, reducing void costs and generating capital value through strategic refurbishment and development of assets. The majority of properties are held for long-term sustainable rental income supporting progressive dividend policy. The company invests in a range of sectors, such as leisure, auto, legal, hotels, retail, health, research and development, and car parking. https://www.hardmanandco.com/july-2020-virtual-investor-forum/ [1] If you are interested in attending the virtual forum, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Larissa Adams la@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London +44 20 7194 7622 EC2M 1NH www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1071913 17-Jun-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dcba50ed3ab962de9d8b6463f196a3ef&application_id=1071913&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=1071913&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

