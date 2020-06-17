

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed in cautious trade on Wednesday as virus worries took centre stage again and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicated it is likely to further revise economic growth forecasts downwards in its upcoming outlook update.



Worries about rising tensions on the Korean peninsula and between India and China also kept underlying sentiment cautious.



Chinese shares ended little changed with a positive bias as officials ramped up efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in the capital that has fanned fears of wider contagion. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 0.14 percent to 2,935.87, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.56 percent to end at 24,481.41.



Japanese shares ended lower as concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections returned and data showed the country's exports fell in May at the fastest pace since the 2009 global financial crisis.



Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 833.4 billion yen ($7.8 billion) in May, the second straight monthly trade deficit, as both exports and imports dropped sharply, a government showed.



Exports were down 28.3 percent year-on-year, badly missing expectations for a decline of 17.9 percent following the 21.9 percent drop in the previous month. Imports tumbled an annual 26.2 percent versus expectations for a fall of 15 percent after sinking 7.2 percent a month earlier.



The Nikkei average dropped 126.45 points, or 0.56 percent, to 22,455.76 after surging nearly 5 percent in the previous session on reports that the U.S. was preparing a sizable infrastructure proposal. The broader Topix index closed 0.40 percent lower at 1,587.09.



Australian markets fluctuated before finishing modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.83 percent to 5,991.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.84 percent at 6,109.20.



Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Origin Energy gained 1-2 percent after oil prices jumped more than 3 percent overnight.



Banks Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac rose between 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, while mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto dropped around 0.7 percent.



Infigen Energy shares soared 7.3 percent. The wind farm operator said it has received a rival takeover bid from Spanish utility Iberdrola that values it at A$835 million.



Carsales.com surged 6.2 percent after it reported improving customer activity following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.



In economic releases, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity three to nine months in the future, confirmed the economy is in recession.



Seoul stocks edged up slightly despite escalating tensions with North Korea. The benchmark Kospi ended up 0.14 percent at 2,141.05 despite North Korea threatening to bolster its military presence in and around the Demilitarized Zone.



New Zealand shares posted strong gains, with the benchmark NZX-50 index rising as much as 380.46 points, or 3.47 percent, to 11,334.31, marking its biggest gain since March 25.



Milk producer A2 Milk jumped 7.2 percent ahead of its inclusion in the ASX 50 index while Fisher & Paykel Healthcare surged 6.2 percent on a brokerage upgrade.



New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$1.56 billion in the first quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said today. That missed expectations for a surplus of NZ$1.482 billion but was an improvement over the NZ$2.66 billion shortfall in the three months prior.



U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session overnight after data showed U.S. retail sales rebounded by a record 17.7 percent in May following three straight months of declines.



Meanwhile, Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony echoed the tone expressed after last week's Fed meeting.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.9 percent.



