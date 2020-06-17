

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday after overnight data showed U.S. retail sales bounced back in their biggest month-to-month jump ever on record in May, adding to optimism about an economic recovery.



Signs of more U.S. stimulus and renewed hopes for a coronavirus vaccine also helped offset fears of further lockdowns due to a new outbreak in China.



The benchmark DAX rose by 76 points, or 0.62 percent, to 12,392 after rallying as much as 3.4 percent the previous day.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were modestly higher after industry data showed Europe's car registrations fell at a softer rate in May.



Passenger car sales declined 52.3 percent year-on-year in May, following a 76.3 percent fall in April, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported. In March, sales fell 55.1 percent.



Delivery Hero SE advanced 1.7 percent. The online food ordering company said it has reached a share purchase and equity collar agreement to restore its exposure in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. to about 10.6 percent.



Hugo Boss edged down slightly. The luxury fashion house said that it has appointed Daniel Grieder as its chief executive officer for a period of five years starting on June 1, 2021.



Lufthansa rallied 2.4 percent after German investor Heinz Hermann Thiele raised his stake in the airline to more than 15 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de