Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 17
|Baring Emerging Europe PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 16 June 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 16 June 2020 735.76 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 741.26 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
17 June 2020
BARING EMERGING EUROPE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de