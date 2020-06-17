Boston NAPS: Tenured Nurse Entrepreneurs Launch 'Nurture By NAPS', Delivering Virtual Education To Support Expecting & New Mothers Amidst Pandemic

New virtual education program for expecting & new moms offers accessibility, comfort and community while bridging the gap for women feeling isolated amidst health crisis & beyond

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Boston NAPS, the reputable market leader in women's prenatal and postpartum care, has just announced the launch of Nurture by NAPS, their new digital education platform for expecting and new mothers. The virtual program seeks to provide women with scalable, on demand pregnancy, postpartum,and parenting-related courses, procured and instructed by their team of highly-qualified medical professionals.

About Boston NAPS:

Boston NAPS is the highly qualified, leading provider of prenatal education and postnatal support services across New England. Because we hold our team to the highest standards, our clients enjoy seamless, experienced, evidence-based care that empowers them as parents. Our mission is to create a sense of community that helps women feel supported in a non-judgmental way from the moment they get pregnant, onward. For more information, visit www.bostonnaps.com.

