Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2020 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.0971 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19699485 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 70246 EQS News ID: 1072041 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 17, 2020 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)