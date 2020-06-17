

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders and turnover declined sharply in April amid coronavirus pandemic, data published by the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Industrial orders logged a monthly fall of 32.2 percent, bigger than the 26.4 percent decline reported a month ago.



Orders from domestic market fell 33.9 percent and that from foreign market slid 30 percent in April.



Industrial turnover decreased 29.4 percent on month after declining 25.8 percent in March. Turnover in domestic market fell 27.9 percent and that in non-domestic market was down 32 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial turnover declined 46.9 percent and industrial new orders slid 49 percent in April. In March, turnover had decreased 25.3 percent and orders dropped 26.6 percent.



