Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2020 / 11:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 232.4125 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1082873 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 70261 EQS News ID: 1072083 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2020 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)