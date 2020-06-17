Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2020 / 11:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.5748 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 70703 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 70301 EQS News ID: 1072173 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2020 05:53 ET (09:53 GMT)